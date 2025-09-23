Sarah Ferguson under pressure to take responsibility amid Epstein scandal

Sarah Ferguson faces tough questions over Epstein emails

Sarah Ferguson is facing growing pressure to take responsibility for her involvement in the ongoing controversy surrounding her emails to Jeffrey Epstein.

The Duchess of York has faced a challenging few days after it was revealed she had sent an email in 2011 referring to the late convicted sex offender as a “steadfast, generous and supreme friend.”

Speaking with GB News, royal commentator Sarah-Louise Robertson said Ferguson’s history of financial issues and her connection to Epstein have seriously damaged her reputation.

She urged Fergie to "take responsibility" for her actions, adding, "The trouble is with the Duchess of York is she has always been a real spender, and interestingly, in that email that she sent to Jeffrey Epstein, she says 'I don't want to cause Andrew any more pain.’”

Robertson continued, "So she has a massive role to play, and she has to take responsibility for her actions. There's just no way back."

She said that in the light of the controversy, Prince Andrew’s ex-wife "can't be seen in public life anymore" and this scandal now "hangs over her head.”

"The King has been looking for a way to get them out of Royal Lodge that they live in, and Andrew, the Duke of York, has so far steadfastly refused to budge.

“He's dug his heels in. But what choice do they have now? Sarah really can't be seen in public life. Charles wants to ban them now from from Royal Family events. This is it for her.

"All the charities have dropped her, she really can't be seen in public life anymore, not with this hanging over her head. It's just too much."