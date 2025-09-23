Kate Middleton marks a change: ‘Prince William doesn't wear the pants in the family anymore'

Kate Middleton takes away a major role from Prince William

Kate Middleton has reportedly made some major changes in her dynamic with Prince William, and they involve a change in who wears the pants in the family.

This revelation has been shared by a well placed source who just spoke to Closer.

According to their findings, “Kate wears the trousers in that marriage,” and “if it wasn’t for her, William might have walked away from royal life already.”

According to the insider, Prince William has “struggled with duty and has questioned whether it’s worth it,” on some occasions in the past few years. But “Kate is always there. She mothers him, guides him, and reminds him of what they’re building together.”

“Cancer, family crises and the loss of Harry have actually pulled Kate and William closer,” as well the insider highlighted. “She knows the Crown will only survive if it adapts, and she’s prepared to be the architect of that change.”

Before concluding the source also added, “The Waleses are equally clear on where loyalty lies. There’s no path back for the Sussexes where William is concerned. Kate and William want a trimmed-down monarchy – and only those who share their vision will remain.”