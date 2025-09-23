Kate Middleton moves on from supporting Prince William in taking the throne?

It seems Kate Middleton has changed up the way she deals with Prince William, or supports his future as King of England.

News of this has been shared by royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith.

According to a report by Closer magazine the source said, “William has been taking on more responsibilities, and he and Kate have been preparing for their future roles sooner than they would have expected.”

But the truth is, in the background “Kate and William are plotting something far bigger in the background – a monarchy in their own image, modern and warm, but also ruthlessly loyal.”

This is why “Kate is no longer just supporting the future king, she is shaping him.”

Not to mention “every time she steps out in public, the cameras love her.”

In many ways Bedell feels, “Camilla may have the crown, but it’s Kate who has the country’s heart. Camilla might be Queen, but Kate is the one who’ll define the monarchy for decades to come.

For those unversed, this comes after reports began to circulate that “Camilla doesn’t like the idea of being upstaged at engagements.”

The source also told the same outlet, “suddenly, Kate’s returned presence is feeling very ‘queenly’” and now “palace staff are now managing a delicate balance, encouraging Kate to pace herself so as not to overshadow Camilla.”