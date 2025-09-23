 
Prince William and Kate share personal message after latest engagement

Prince William and Kate Middleton on Tuesday honoured Southport victims in emotional statement

September 23, 2025

Prince William and Kate Middleton have shared a deeply personal message after their latest engagement in Southport, paying tribute to the three young girls killed in a knife attack last summer.

In a post to their official Instagram account, the Prince and Princess of Wales described the visit as “deeply moving,” highlighting the strength of the community and the resilience of families of the victims.

“To see firsthand how the community, their schools and families have come together in the face of such loss, creating spaces of love, connection and hope, was incredible,” the couple wrote.

The royal couple toured Churchtown Primary School, where a new playground has been built in memory of the girls. 

The space includes play areas, a stage and quiet corners intended to bring comfort and healing to classmates and local children.

“Projects like the new playground … are places of healing that will support their classmates and bring people together for the future,” William and Kate said, praising the community’s determination to turn grief into hope.

