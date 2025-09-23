 
Geo News

Sarah Ferguson breaks silence on Jeffrey Epstein email scandal in new statement

Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, opens up about Epstein email and growing backlash

By
Web Desk
|

September 23, 2025

Sarah Ferguson finally addresses Jeffrey Epstein email backlash

Sarah Ferguson has finally broken her silence over leaked emails to Jeffrey Epstein in new statement.

The Duchess of York has been under fire after it emerged that she had sent an email in 2011 referring to the late convicted sex offender as a “steadfast, generous and supreme friend.”

However, her official spokesman, James Henderson, has claimed there’s more to the story and revealed that the Duchess of York only contacted Epstein in 2011 after receiving a disturbing phone call, per GB News.

During that phone call, Epstein allegedly threatened to cause serious harm to her and her family, as per the statement.

The spokesperson described the call as cold and unsettling as he said that Epstein calmly warned that he would ruin the Yorks if she didn’t cooperate.

“People don’t understand how terrible Epstein was,” stated Henderson. “I can remember everything about that call.”

He continued, “It was a chilling call, and I’m surprised anybody was ever friends with him, given the way he talked to me.

“He said he would destroy the York family, and he was quite clear on that. He said he would destroy me.

“He wasn’t shouting. He had a Hannibal Lecter-type voice. It was very cold and calm and really menacing and nasty.”

