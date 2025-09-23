 
Geo News

Hollywood star reacts to rare photo of Prince Harry

Prince Harry recently reunited with his father, King Charles, during his visit to the UK

By
Web Desk
|

September 23, 2025

Prince Harry: File photo
Prince Harry: File photo

Prince Harry celebrated his 41st birthday on September 15  just days after reuniting with his father, King Charles at Clarence House. 

Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle, celebrated the duke’s birthday with a rare Instagram post to her more than 4 million followers.

The Duchess of Sussex shared an old photo of Harry in military uniform, adding a personal tribute that drew wide attention from fans and celebrities alike.

Screenshot of Meghan Markles Instagram post
Screenshot of Meghan Markle's Instagram post

Among the prominent names to engage with the post was Hollywood actress Alexandra Daddario, who liked Meghan’s picture of Harry. 

The gesture was noted by royal watchers as an example of the couple’s continuing reach beyond Britain and into Hollywood circles.

The post stood out as Meghan seldom shares photographs of Harry on her social media. 

Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and now reside in California with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

