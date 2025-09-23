 
Geo News

Kate Middleton, Prince William release emotional statement after Harry's decision about Archie

Prince Harry will not send Archie to Eton College in UK

By
Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
|

September 23, 2025

Kate Middleton, Prince William release emotional statement after Harrys decision about Archie
Kate Middleton, Prince William release emotional statement after Harry's decision about Archie

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Prince William have released an emotional statement a day after Prince Harry made a big decision about son Archie.

Harry’s spokesperson has rejected claims that the duke has 'registered Prince Archie at Eton' in bombshell UK move.

According to a report by The Royalist, per the Daily Express UK, a friend had said: "It’s no longer strictly necessary to put your kids’ names down at birth, but Harry has put Archie down."

The Daily Mail reported the spokesperson has revealed that Prince Harry will not send Archie to Eton College.

The spokesperson said, “Prince Harry has not put his son’s name down for Eton, nor does he have any plans to do so.”

A day after Prince Harry’s decision, Prince William and Kate released a statement following their visit to Southport.

The Prince and Princess of Wales returned to Southport to show their support for the families, friends and communities of Alice da Silva Aguiar, Bebe King and Elsie Dot Stancombe, the three young girls killed last July while taking part in a dance class.

Later, Kensington Palace, on behalf of Kate and William, shared photos of the royal couple on social media handles with a heartbreaking statement.

They said, “A return to Southport today to see a community who are pulling together and healing in the wake of the tragic incident last summer.”


Meghan Markle faces backlash related to Kate Middleton after 'horrific ultimatum' to Prince Harry video
Meghan Markle faces backlash related to Kate Middleton after 'horrific ultimatum' to Prince Harry
Kate Middleton, Prince William break cover amid Sarah Ferguson crisis video
Kate Middleton, Prince William break cover amid Sarah Ferguson crisis
King Charles stuck in difficult position amid Sarah Ferguson email scandal
King Charles stuck in difficult position amid Sarah Ferguson email scandal
Princess Charlene of Monaco kicks off the 2025 Socrates Award
Princess Charlene of Monaco kicks off the 2025 Socrates Award
Meghan Markle handed her very own show in the UK after Harry's trip
Meghan Markle handed her very own show in the UK after Harry's trip
Experts make harrowing demand of Sarah Ferguson: ‘Don't allow her!'
Experts make harrowing demand of Sarah Ferguson: ‘Don't allow her!'
King Charles, Prince William at odds over Sarah Ferguson, Andrew
King Charles, Prince William at odds over Sarah Ferguson, Andrew
Piers Morgan wife comes out in support of Prince Harry after King Charles decision
Piers Morgan wife comes out in support of Prince Harry after King Charles decision