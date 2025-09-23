Kate Middleton, Prince William release emotional statement after Harry's decision about Archie

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Prince William have released an emotional statement a day after Prince Harry made a big decision about son Archie.

Harry’s spokesperson has rejected claims that the duke has 'registered Prince Archie at Eton' in bombshell UK move.

According to a report by The Royalist, per the Daily Express UK, a friend had said: "It’s no longer strictly necessary to put your kids’ names down at birth, but Harry has put Archie down."

The Daily Mail reported the spokesperson has revealed that Prince Harry will not send Archie to Eton College.

The spokesperson said, “Prince Harry has not put his son’s name down for Eton, nor does he have any plans to do so.”

A day after Prince Harry’s decision, Prince William and Kate released a statement following their visit to Southport.

The Prince and Princess of Wales returned to Southport to show their support for the families, friends and communities of Alice da Silva Aguiar, Bebe King and Elsie Dot Stancombe, the three young girls killed last July while taking part in a dance class.

Later, Kensington Palace, on behalf of Kate and William, shared photos of the royal couple on social media handles with a heartbreaking statement.

They said, “A return to Southport today to see a community who are pulling together and healing in the wake of the tragic incident last summer.”



