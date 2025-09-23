Real reason why Jessica Mulroney wants to pen memoir targeting Meghan Markle

Jessica Mulroney’s real motive behind writing memoir about Meghan Markle fallout

Meghan Markle’s former best friend, Jessica Mulroney, is reportedly deeply upset over false accusations that arose after she was involved in a public controversy in 2020.

As per The Mirror, the issues between the Duchess of Sussex and Jessica began after the latter got into a heated dispute with influencer Sasha Exeter.

This incident led to damaging reports about Jessica, leaving her feeling “put through the mud” and unable to defend herself.

Since then, Meghan is said to have permanently cut ties with Jessica despite them being inseparable before.

Now, reports suggest that Jessica is writing a tell-all book to clear her name and address her fall out from Meghan.

"This could be her chance to set the record straight about a lot of things that she was accused of, after being cancelled,” a source told the publication.

They continued, "She has the receipts. No one had a voice for her and helped her to get the truth out at the time, so writing a book would be the chance to reclaim her power and counteract the false stories, like the one about the treatment of Princess Charlotte during the bridesmaid's dress fitting in 2018 for Meghan's wedding to Harry.

"If she goes ahead with a book deal, Jessica would finally be able to explain what really took place at that time and correct all the false narratives that have been spun around her."