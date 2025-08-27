Meghan Markle mocked for explaining her legal name

Meghan Markle clarified her legal name and royal naming protocols during a recent interview, addressing widespread confusion about how British royal titles function.

Speaking to journalist Emily Chang on "The Circuit," the Duchess of Sussex explained that her legal name is "Meghan, Duchess of Sussex," while Sussex serves as the family surname she shares with her children.

"When I got married I changed my name but it's complicated one for people to understand because our last name is not typical in that construct," Markle said during the interview.

The duchess acknowledged that her American background initially contributed to confusion about British royal conventions.

"What I learned about myself is no matter what my name is or what people call me, I am still the same person," she added.

Her interview sparked debate on social media, with some users questioning various aspects of royal naming protocols while others mocking the Prince Harry's wife.

"It's cute that Meghan and her friend here, both use "Meghan, Duchess of Sussex", which is the correct formula for a divorced wife. They both missed the (THE) in there. ," said an X user jokingly.

Another said, "King Charles and parliament can clear up this confusion any moment, if not I am sure Prince William will gladly do it. I think that Crown, Inc should clear this up for this woman."

One user said, "It’s a Duchy, not a dukedom. And her legal name, according to Letters Patent, is Mountbatten-Windsor."