Meghan Markle's archaic behavior land her in trouble again after ‘With Love' season 2

Meghan Markle’s contradictions and jarring behavior ignite backlash

Wave after wave of contradiction that the world is seeing spewing form Meghan Markle has made people shocked and questioning her intentions.

One such person is royal expert Kinsey Schofield, and she spoke to Fox News Digital about this.

In her own view the host of the YouTube show Kinsey Schofield Unfiltered believes the “constant contradictions are jarring.”

She even bashed the Duchess for “insinuating that nude tights are somehow archaic while promoting a TV series where she’s glued to a kitchen being Susie Homemaker” and “moaning about not having a voice”.

The expert didn’t end there either, instead she turned the tables and recounted everything royal associations have done for Meghan.

The “royal family gave Meghan the platform she has today,” Ms Schofield said. “She would not have the opportunities she has in 2025 if it weren’t for her proximity to the British royal family.”

So “it would be nice to hear her acknowledge that.” Because if instead Meghan’s “constantly having to tell us how authentic you are… you probably aren’t as authentic as you think you are,” she added as part of her accusation.