Meghan Markle blasted over fashion choices in 'As Ever' Christmas video

Meghan Markle’s festive message overshadowed by necklace controversy

Geo News Digital Desk
November 19, 2025

Meghan Markle has been receiving scathing criticism for promoting her As Ever holiday collection while wearing an $18,700 Cartier nail-shaped necklace and a $70,000 pinky ring.

In the video posted on Instagram, the Duchess of Sussex appeared in the gold and diamond choker, which some social media users said was inappropriate for a Christmas message.

They pointed out that the nail design reminded them of the crucifixion, and dubbed Prince Harry’s wife incredibly insensitive.

"Wearing a necklace that is a nail seems somewhat sacrilegious to me, given how Jesus Christ was killed," one critic penned, per Radar Online.

Another penned, "Why does she like that necklace? She wears it a lot. It's not beautiful and perhaps not comfortable to wear.”

“She is strange, but perhaps there is some secret message or her imaginary meaning," they added.

"So nauseating!" one wrote, whole another blasted the Duchess, saying, "It was originally first worn at an Invictus game in the Hague on Holy Saturday — the day before Easter! Bad choices!"

"She's doing a TV show for a special Christian celebration with a nail around her neck. Disgusting, thoughtless person," another added.

