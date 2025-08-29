Selena Gomez celebrates bachelorette getaway in Mexico

Selena Gomez is soaking up the sun, and the excitement of wedding season.

The 33-year-old star, who is engaged to music producer Benny Blanco, marked her upcoming nuptials with a bachelorette trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, alongside close friends.

On Thursday, August 28, Gomez shared a series of festive photos and videos from the getaway on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of the seaside celebrations.

The Only Murders in the Building actress embraced her role as bride-to-be, sporting white sundresses, a chic bikini with a crochet coverup, and accessories embroidered with “bride to be.”

Her accommodations were decorated with celebratory touches, including balloons reading “Mrs. Levin” and “Bride.”

Highlights from the weekend included a mariachi band performance, a candlelit dinner on the beach, and a cozy movie night watching Wedding Crashers on the sand.

Gomez also shared clips of her group dancing, singing, and enjoying meals together throughout the trip.

Meanwhile, Blanco celebrated his bachelor party in Las Vegas.

The producer documented the festivities on Instagram, from a lavish dinner overlooking the Strip to spa visits and time spent with friends, including The Bear star Matty Matheson.

The couple, who announced their engagement in December 2024, have been candid about their excitement to wed.

Blanco proposed with a marquise diamond ring that Gomez helped design, a piece he revealed also inspired additional jewelry for their future.

Earlier this month, Gomez said she was “more excited than ever” to marry Blanco, adding, “I’ve never really felt so sure about something.”

The pair has yet to reveal a wedding date, but with bachelorette and bachelor parties behind them, the countdown to their big day is officially on.