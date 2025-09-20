Lana Del Rey wants to try acting

Lana Del Rey dreams of film debut

Lana Del Rey is open to swapping the recording studio for a movie set.

The singer, 40, made the admission in a new interview with W Magazine, confessing that she’s been thinking seriously about acting.

“Yes, I’d love to be in a film,” Del Rey told the magazine. “When recording, I’m a one-off taker on a song. But with my videos, I love to do a million takes.”

She also credited two directors as her inspiration. “Of course, I love Quentin Tarantino. He and David Lynch have been the biggest influences on my work.”

Despite her urge for a big-screen debut, the Born to Die star admitted she doesn’t actually watch many movies.

“The majority of what I watch is not films,” she confessed. “My favourites are shows on the Hallmark Channel. Going into 2018 and 2019, it was a bad time and I had Hallmark running on the TV 24 hours a day.”

Del Rey also revealed she turns to classic documentaries like Grey Gardens, Bob Dylan: Don’t Look Back or even YouTube’s storm-chasing videos for comfort.

“If you search for ‘top 10 biggest tornadoes of all time,’ you can see them all. I like the drama of a tornado, the intensity of big weather,” she said.

Del Rey is currently finishing her upcoming country album, Stove, which is set for release in January.