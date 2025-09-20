 
Geo News

Lana Del Rey wants to try acting

Lana Del Rey is currently finishing her upcoming country album 'Stove' slated for January release

By
Web Desk
|

September 20, 2025

Lana Del Rey dreams of film debut
Lana Del Rey dreams of film debut

Lana Del Rey is open to swapping the recording studio for a movie set.

The singer, 40, made the admission in a new interview with W Magazine, confessing that she’s been thinking seriously about acting.

“Yes, I’d love to be in a film,” Del Rey told the magazine. “When recording, I’m a one-off taker on a song. But with my videos, I love to do a million takes.”

She also credited two directors as her inspiration. “Of course, I love Quentin Tarantino. He and David Lynch have been the biggest influences on my work.”

Despite her urge for a big-screen debut, the Born to Die star admitted she doesn’t actually watch many movies.

“The majority of what I watch is not films,” she confessed. “My favourites are shows on the Hallmark Channel. Going into 2018 and 2019, it was a bad time and I had Hallmark running on the TV 24 hours a day.”

Del Rey also revealed she turns to classic documentaries like Grey Gardens, Bob Dylan: Don’t Look Back or even YouTube’s storm-chasing videos for comfort.

“If you search for ‘top 10 biggest tornadoes of all time,’ you can see them all. I like the drama of a tornado, the intensity of big weather,” she said.

Del Rey is currently finishing her upcoming country album, Stove, which is set for release in January.

Ashley Olsen turns heads with new hair makeover
Ashley Olsen turns heads with new hair makeover
Nina Dobrev, Shaun White break up for reasons unrelated to cheating
Nina Dobrev, Shaun White break up for reasons unrelated to cheating
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's meticulously planning their wedding in detail
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's meticulously planning their wedding in detail
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's marital mansion back on market at new price
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's marital mansion back on market at new price
Robert Irwin on what his father would've thought of his incredible 'DWTS' debut
Robert Irwin on what his father would've thought of his incredible 'DWTS' debut
Kendall, Kylie Jenner step out with Hailey Bieber for dinner in West Hollywood
Kendall, Kylie Jenner step out with Hailey Bieber for dinner in West Hollywood
Pamela Anderson teams up with sons Brandon & Dylan for 'Barb Wire' TV reboot
Pamela Anderson teams up with sons Brandon & Dylan for 'Barb Wire' TV reboot
Taylor Swift's new album to be accompanied by secret theatrical event
Taylor Swift's new album to be accompanied by secret theatrical event