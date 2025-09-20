Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's 6 kids: All about Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox & Vivienne

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are no longer together, but the two Hollywood legends are still the parents to six children - Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne.

Prior to their September 2016 split, the Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-stars raised kids together.

The Maleficent actress told Vogue in September 2023 that her children "saved" her life during a “recent” difficult time, stating that she “wanted to live for them."

The Hollywood diva's comment came two years after Pitt was granted joint legal custody of their five youngest children but not their adult son Maddox.

Here's all about Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's children:

Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt, 24:

Angelina Jolie became a mother for the first time in 2002 when she adopted Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt from an orphanage in Cambodia. At that time, the Maria actress was still married to Billy Bob Thornton.

Several months after adopting Maddox, Angelina ended her marriage with Billy.

Two years later, she tied the knot with Pitt, and the F1 actor adopted Maddox in 2006.

As Maddox grew older, he became increasingly interested in filmmaking. At the age of 15, he worked as an executive producer on Angelina's movie First They Killed My Father.

In August 2019, Maddox left his home for college and enrolled at Yonsei University in South Korea.

"I'm so happy for [Maddox] that he's grown up into such a good man. I say that 'cause he's smart and he's doing his work, but he's also wild. He's balanced in his teenage years," Angelina shared of his son.

Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt, 21:

Angelina Jolie adopted Pax Thien when she traveled to Vietnam with Maddox.

In January 2023, an insider told Page Six that the 21-year-old was secretly an artist working in “digital and mixed media,” but Jolie’s rep shut down the claim.

The following year, Pax rushed to the hospital after his electric bike crashed into a car in LA.

At the time, TMZ reported that he was riding his motorcycle in LA without a helmet and suffered a head injury along with hip pain.

Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, 20:

Angelina Jolie adopted Zahara Marley when she was just seven months old. As per People magazine, Zahara was born in 2005 in Ethiopia.

The 20-year-old, who made her debut in Hollywood with a voice role in Kung Fu Panda 3, also followed her parents’ footsteps with humanitarian work.

In 2018, she launched the Zahara Collection jewelry line to benefit battered women.

In August 2022, Zahara made headlines for dropping her dad’s last name during an Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority induction ceremony.

She is currently studying in Georgia and often reunites with her mother on New York City trips and more.

Shiloh Nouvel Jolie, 19:

Angelina Jolie welcomed daughter Shiloh Nouvel Jolie in May 2006.

"She's so full of light and love; she's just a little honey and very, very funny. I think I'm recognizing some of myself in that one—she's going to be a little bit of trouble!" said the Eternals star at that time.

In June 2025, Shiloh made headlines when she filed to legally remove Pitt’s last name from her own.

Now, she spends much of her spare time dancing at an elite dance studio in L.A.

Knox Léon Jolie-Pitt, 17:

Angelina Jolie gave birth to twins, Knox Léon and Vivienne Marcheline, in France in 2008. Knox arrived just a minute before his sister.

The Hollywood diva once told People magazine that Knox was "a lot like Brad," both "emotionally and physically."

Similar to his siblings, the 17-year-old did voice the character of Ku Ku in Kung Fu Panda 3.

Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt, 17:

Vivienne Marcheline first appeared on the screen alongside her mother in the 2014 movie Maleficent as a young version of Aurora.

She is currently focused on school and raising her pet bunnies.