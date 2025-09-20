Ryan Seacrest faces 'full-blown midlife crisis'

Ryan Seacrest being advised to take things lightly

Ryan Seacrest is said to be in the middle of a “full-blown midlife crisis” as he throws himself into extreme fitness after concerns about his slimmer look.

According to Radar Online, the long-time television host known for American Idol and Live with Kelly and Ryan is working hard to build muscle and change his thin body, while his pals say he may be going through a “full-blown midlife crisis.”

The insider told the outlet, "He's lifting all these weights to muscle up and making a scene doing it, as his social media shows.”

Seacrest goes to the gym every morning, and there he uses a number of weight machines and free weights to try to build up his shoulders, biceps, chest, glutes, and legs.

"He's desperate to build himself up, targeting every area of his body. It's exhausting but he's going for it," said the source.

The Knocked Up star spends a lot of time doing cardio on the treadmill, stair climber, and stationary bike, and he jumps on boxes and the mini trampoline.

"But sadly, he's still skinny as a weed and it angers him that he's so thin in comparison to some of these Hollywood hunks he hangs out with," the insider revealed.

"It's fueled a total midlife crisis. He's 50 and fears he's running out of time. He's constantly striving to challenge himself and exhaust himself doing these workouts. He's totally obsessed over his appearance and spending big money on dermatologists and creams and serums for his skin and products for his hair.”

"He's not a spring chicken anymore and people are telling him to slow down and not to kill himself in the process," the source concluded.