Christian ‘King' Combs drops ‘Lonely Roads' music video with North West, JAAS

Christian ‘King’ Combs releases ‘Lonely Roads’ video amid family turmoil

Christian “King” Combs has dropped a powerful new music video for Lonely Roads, featuring 12-year-old North West and rising artist JAAS.

The music video, which released on Thursday, accompanies a track from King Combs’ June EP Never Stop, produced by Ye (formerly Kanye West).

King Combs, 27, also says the song reflects “one of the darkest times” of his life.

The visuals show Christian spending time with his siblings Quincy, Justin, Jessie, D’Lila, and Love at their father Sean “Diddy” Combs’ home.

Diddy, who has seven children in total, remains jailed at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center after his 2024 conviction for transportation to engage in prostitution. He faces sentencing on Oct. 3 after being denied bail five times.

Christian also raps about loyalty in the single. “Roll somethin’ up, take a puff for the name’s sake / Put the whole world against me, I’ma keep the same face… Still the king like T.I., still bop like D-I-D-D-Y,” he raps.

Meanwhile, North West, Ye and Kim Kardashian’s eldest child, closes the track with: “Doing everything I want, that’s the key to life / When you see me shining, then you see the light.”

The video ends with words of gratitude from King Combs towards fans.

“This last year and a half was one of the darkest times in my life… every stream, repost, every time someone stopped me just to say, ‘keep going’ — it all meant more than you know. Y’all reminded me I wasn’t walking this road alone. From the bottom of my heart, thank you. Love, Christian.”