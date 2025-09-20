Kanye West clashes with Kris Jenner over medication in new documentary scene

Kanye West yells 'I’d rather be dead' in clash with Kris Jenner

Kanye West and Kris Jenner’s turbulent family dynamic took center stage in a shocking scene from his new documentary In Whose Name?

In the scene, the 48-year-old rapper lashes out at his former mother-in-law during a heated argument over his mental health and medication.

West, who has openly struggled with bipolar disorder, declares that he’d “rather be dead” than stay medicated.

“Y’all demasculated me and made me feel like a piece of s***,” he shouts in the documentary scene. “The only reason you got away with it is because I was medicated.”

West then hold the Kardashian-Jenner clan accountable for his 2016 hospitalisation, saying, “No one from the family is taking any responsibility for my hospital visit, but if you wanna go online, that’s 50 percent of what people say. At least. Am I lying?”

Jenner, 69, tries to downplay online chatter, but West cuts her off, screaming back, “It does matter!”

He yells repeatedly over her attempts to respond, at which the famous momager asks to let her complete her sentence.

“It matters to us and you. It doesn’t matter what the internet says. It matters what we think, Ye,” Jenner finally explains.

West storms out, grabbing a gray sweatshirt and a red MAGA hat from the kitchen counter, before coming back in, asking her directly: “So what do you think? Did you have an effect on my mental health?”

“Yes. Yes. Yes. I’m saying yes. And I love you. I love you. I don’t want you to be not perfect. I love you,” Jenner admits with a meltdown.

She then adds, “I want my daughter to love you the way you want her to love you.”

West and Kim Kardashian, 44, were married from 2014 until their 2022 divorce. The exes shares four children: North, 12; Saint, 9; Chicago, 7; and Psalm, 6.

In the documentary, Kardashian also appears in previously-teased footage, telling her then-husband, “Your personality was not like this a few years ago.”

West, now married to Bianca Censori, has previously claimed his bipolar diagnosis was mistaken, saying, “Come to find out, it’s really a case of autism that I have.”

In Whose Name? hit select theaters on Sept. 19, 2025.