'Bad Apples' director recalls casting Saoirse Ronan for unusual role

'Bad Apples director opens up about working with Saoirse Ronan

Bad Apples director, Jonatan Etzler, has opened up about casting Saoirse Ronan for an unusual role.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the American director candidly discussed his reason for casting Ronan in the comedy thriller movie

“Saoirse was my top choice. We sent it to her and within a week, she responded, which was great.”

Recalling the Hollywood actress’ response, he said, “She really wanted to meet, and she was so keen on doing it because it’s not her usual character to play — she’s been playing a lot of good-hearted people. I think she was very keen on playing an unsympathetic character,” Etzler added.

The 37-year-old director also shared Ronan's response to playing the main character of Maria, a disillusioned primary teacher who takes one of her students hostage after his chaotic behaviour, in the movie.

“I talked to her about it, and I said, ‘Yeah, but your character in Lady Bird was a bit unsympathetic at times.’ And she said, ‘Yeah, in Lady Bird, she jumped out of the car. She didn’t lock up a child in her basement.’ I think she was happy to do this part,” he told the outlet.

For those unversed, Bad Apples premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 7, 2025.