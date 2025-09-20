Ashley Olsen turns heads with new hair makeover

Ashley Olsen debuts dramatic hair colour change

Ashley Olsen unveiled a striking new hair colour on Friday as she left a New York Fashion Week afterparty in Manhattan.

The Row co-founder, 39, was photographed on the city streets wearing wide-leg blue jeans, a black long-sleeve blouse, and The Row Ama Slides in black.

She completed the look with a brown leather tote, black wraparound sunglasses, and a green-and-beige scarf—all while debuting warm red locks.

The colour change marks a departure from Ashley’s previous blonde look, which she still had by last week when she attended a W Magazine and Bloomingdale’s NYFW event at Eleven Madison Park with twin sister Mary-Kate on Sept. 12.

Ashley’s longtime hairstylist Mark Townsend previously reflected on his styling techniques for the Olsen twins, noting Ashley’s hair is curlier and darker while Mary-Kate’s is coarser.

“They have such different hair, I approach it completely different,” Townsend said during Gloss Angeles podcast in March as he recalled a 2013 Met Gala turning point where he set Ashley's hair with clips to air-dry upon her request for minimal styling.