 
Geo News

Ashley Olsen turns heads with new hair makeover

Ashley Olsen had been wearing her signature blonde hair for years

By
Web Desk
|

September 20, 2025

Ashley Olsen debuts dramatic hair colour change
Ashley Olsen debuts dramatic hair colour change

Ashley Olsen unveiled a striking new hair colour on Friday as she left a New York Fashion Week afterparty in Manhattan.

The Row co-founder, 39, was photographed on the city streets wearing wide-leg blue jeans, a black long-sleeve blouse, and The Row Ama Slides in black.

She completed the look with a brown leather tote, black wraparound sunglasses, and a green-and-beige scarf—all while debuting warm red locks.

The colour change marks a departure from Ashley’s previous blonde look, which she still had by last week when she attended a W Magazine and Bloomingdale’s NYFW event at Eleven Madison Park with twin sister Mary-Kate on Sept. 12.

Ashley’s longtime hairstylist Mark Townsend previously reflected on his styling techniques for the Olsen twins, noting Ashley’s hair is curlier and darker while Mary-Kate’s is coarser.

“They have such different hair, I approach it completely different,” Townsend said during Gloss Angeles podcast in March as he recalled a 2013 Met Gala turning point where he set Ashley's hair with clips to air-dry upon her request for minimal styling.

Kendall, Kylie Jenner step out with Hailey Bieber for dinner in West Hollywood
Kendall, Kylie Jenner step out with Hailey Bieber for dinner in West Hollywood
Pamela Anderson teams up with sons Brandon & Dylan for 'Barb Wire' TV reboot
Pamela Anderson teams up with sons Brandon & Dylan for 'Barb Wire' TV reboot
Taylor Swift's new album to be accompanied by secret theatrical event
Taylor Swift's new album to be accompanied by secret theatrical event
Kourtney Kardashian debuts new hairstyle amid secret baby plans with Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian debuts new hairstyle amid secret baby plans with Travis Barker
Jimmy Kimmel show staffer finally speaks out: 'Not ready to admit it's over'
Jimmy Kimmel show staffer finally speaks out: 'Not ready to admit it's over'
Meghan Markle's As Ever brand may face rivalry from David Beckham
Meghan Markle's As Ever brand may face rivalry from David Beckham
Tom Cruise 'solid' marriage deal before locking in with Ana de Armas laid bare
Tom Cruise 'solid' marriage deal before locking in with Ana de Armas laid bare
Jennifer Aniston reacts to Reese Witherspoon's surprising real name
Jennifer Aniston reacts to Reese Witherspoon's surprising real name