Nina Dobrev, Shaun White break up for reasons unrelated to cheating

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White reportedly ended their five-year-long relationship in September 2025

September 20, 2025

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White reportedly called off their engagement after five years of relationship.

Contrary to circulating rumors, an insider told US Weekly that there’s no truth to the rumor White cheated, and the couple is "drama-free."

“There was no drama here. No cheating was involved. They were loyal to each other their entire relationship,” the source began by saying.

Revealing the real reason behind their split, the insiders explained, “At the end of the day, they’re human beings, just like everyone else.They genuinely just grew apart and saw they would be better off just as friends and not husband and wife.”

The insider continued, “They had finally started planning the wedding and things were in motion. It’s still very fresh, but she’s been supported by her closest girlfriends who have been checking in on her.”

A few months before the split,  White candidly shared his wedding planning with ex-fiancee in an interview with People.

"It's very exciting to have new aspirations and new things that we're going after and together. It's very humbling and very exciting, and she's excited,” the three times Olympic gold medalist told the outlet.

"We've gotten a lot of advice from different people who have planned their own weddings and things. So we're definitely gathering information and now trying to see what's going to work best for us in any way," he added before signing off. 

For those unversed, Dobrev's engagement with White was announced on October 30, 2024.

