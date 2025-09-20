 
Geo News

Kurt Russell trashing Kris Jenner's latest moves: Source

Kurt Russell reportedly does not hold a high opinion of Kris Jenner

By
Web Desk
|

September 20, 2025

Photo: Kurt Russell not interested in bonding with Kris Jenner: Source
Photo: Kurt Russell not interested in bonding with Kris Jenner: Source

Kris Jenner is reportedly trying to ger her hands on Goldie Hawn.

However, a new source told RadarOnline.com that Hawn is paying no heed to her invites and Kris can't even book a lunch with Hawn.

"Kris can be quite tenacious when she wants to be, but all her strategic management skills are having no effect on Goldie," said the friend.

"She's pretty business savvy herself and knows when someone is trying to coerce her into doing something she doesn't want to do."

In addition to this, the source mentioned that Hawn's longtime partner Kurt Russell has encouraged her to steer clear of the Kardashians.

“Kurt wasn’t part of the pajama party and doesn’t want anything to do with them." they continued. 

It is worth noting that Goldie and Kurt have been going strong for over 40 years.

"That also might have influenced Goldie to distance herself from Kris,” the source concluded.

Kanye West says MAGA support was about 1984 Orwell, not Trump policies
Kanye West says MAGA support was about 1984 Orwell, not Trump policies
Christian ‘King' Combs drops ‘Lonely Roads' music video with North West, JAAS
Christian ‘King' Combs drops ‘Lonely Roads' music video with North West, JAAS
Lana Del Rey wants to try acting
Lana Del Rey wants to try acting
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's 6 kids: All about Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox & Vivienne
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's 6 kids: All about Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox & Vivienne
Kourtney Kardashian cuts her own bangs while sick
Kourtney Kardashian cuts her own bangs while sick
Ashley Olsen turns heads with new hair makeover
Ashley Olsen turns heads with new hair makeover
Nina Dobrev, Shaun White break up for reasons unrelated to cheating
Nina Dobrev, Shaun White break up for reasons unrelated to cheating
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's meticulously planning their wedding in detail
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce's meticulously planning their wedding in detail