Kurt Russell trashing Kris Jenner's latest moves: Source

Photo: Kurt Russell not interested in bonding with Kris Jenner: Source

Kris Jenner is reportedly trying to ger her hands on Goldie Hawn.

However, a new source told RadarOnline.com that Hawn is paying no heed to her invites and Kris can't even book a lunch with Hawn.

"Kris can be quite tenacious when she wants to be, but all her strategic management skills are having no effect on Goldie," said the friend.

"She's pretty business savvy herself and knows when someone is trying to coerce her into doing something she doesn't want to do."

In addition to this, the source mentioned that Hawn's longtime partner Kurt Russell has encouraged her to steer clear of the Kardashians.

“Kurt wasn’t part of the pajama party and doesn’t want anything to do with them." they continued.

It is worth noting that Goldie and Kurt have been going strong for over 40 years.

"That also might have influenced Goldie to distance herself from Kris,” the source concluded.