Meghan Markle wins hearts with ‘With Love, Meghan' season 2

Meghan Markle witnesses success of season 2 ‘With Love, Meghan’

Meghan Markle just received some mom praise.

A popular influencer on Instagram, by the name of Ashley Empowers just revealed that her mother is the most adorable fan of the Duchess of Sussex.

She put up a story where her mother had sent a voice recording of herself gushing over Meghan Markle’s With Love, Meghan season 2.

“Hi Ashley, Meghan Markle season two is on,” she began.

The mother continued, “I’m very excited about it. Can you please contact Meghan Markle on Instagram and tell her I really really like her show and thank you for doing season two.”

“Please make sure you do that for me, thanks, bye,” the mom said to her daughter, Ashley, who wrote below the audio: “My mom is so adorable. I literally can’t.”

Then she tagged Meghan on the story and mentioned: “I hope you see this.”

The Duchess of Sussex, who is married to King Charles’ younger son, Prince Harry and exited royal duties in 2018, did in fact see the story.

She responded, “Loving your mom.”

With Love, Meghan, a lifestyle series on Netflix, first aired on March 4, 2025, is hosted as well as executive produced by the former royal.

Officially, the show is described where, “Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, reimagines the genre of lifestyle programming, blending practical how-to’s and candid conversation with friends, new and old. Meghan shares personal tips and tricks, embracing playfulness over perfection and highlights how easy it can be to create beauty, even in the unexpected. She and her guests roll up their sleeves in the kitchen, the garden and beyond, and invite you to do the same."

Some notable guests on her program, which was eight episodes long, were, Mindy Kaling, Roy Choi, Delfina Blaquier, Abigail Spencer, Jennifer Rudolph Walsh, Victoria Jackson, Vicky Tsai and Alice Waters.