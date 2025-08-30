Brooks Nader spills beans on unexpected celebrity friendship: Report

Brooks Nader is opening up about the unexpected celebrity friendship that started in her Instagram inbox.

The 28-year-old Sports Illustrated cover star, who is currently promoting her new Freeform reality series Love Thy Nader alongside her three sisters, revealed during an interview with the New York Post that rapper Lil Wayne once slid into her DMs, sparking what has now become a close friendship.

According to Daily Mail, Nader recalled attending Michael Rubin’s famed white party in the Hamptons, where she recorded a clip of the Young Money rapper performing and tagged him on Instagram.

To her surprise, Lil Wayne responded with, “Why aren’t we married yet, woman?”

The Louisiana native, who grew up listening to the Grammy-winning artist, said she and Wayne now FaceTime “on a daily basis,” though she stressed that their bond is strictly platonic.

In regards to this, she explained, “Obviously it’s just a friendship, but he’s great and we love him."

Meanwhile, her sisters, Mary Holland, Grace Ann, and Sarah Jane, also admitted they enjoy peeking into her celebrity DMs and even responding to some on her behalf.

Furthermore, the revelation came as Love Thy Nader kicks off on Freeform, with episodes streaming the following day on Hulu.