Naomi Watts sparks confusion over red carpet look at Venice Film Festival

Naomi Watts turned heads at the Venice Film Festival this week, but not just for her style.

The 56-year-old Australian actress attended Thursday’s premiere of husband Billy Crudup’s new film Jay Kelly, arriving hand-in-hand with the 57-year-old actor in a romantic display.

While many praised the couple’s chemistry, it was Naomi’s unusual accessory that drew unexpected attention online.

According to Daily Mail, Watts stunned in a custom Valentino gown by designer Alessandro Michele, complete with floral embroidery and a plunging neckline.

However, fans quickly zeroed in on a black silk bow at her waist, which many mistook for a “fanny pack.”

One commenter wrote on Instagram, “That black thing looks like a bum bag. Detracts from the gorgeous dress. Completely unnecessary,” while another admitted, “Beautiful dress, but I thought the black bow was a fanny pack at first.”

Despite the divided opinions, Watts accessorized the look with diamond drop earrings and styled her blonde hair in soft waves.

Meanwhile, Crudup appeared in a cream tuxedo with black accents as the couple smiled, held hands, and posed affectionately for photographers.

As per the outlet, the pair’s appearance marked yet another public moment of their romance, which began in 2017 on the set of Netflix’s Gypsy.

Moreover, they married in New York in 2023, and fans at the festival couldn’t help but swoon over their affectionate red-carpet presence.

In this regard, one follower gushed, “Don’t accept less than someone looking at you the way Billy is looking at Naomi."