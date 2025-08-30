Here's what Kim Kardashian did to ensure safety of Kanye West kids

Photo: Kim Kardashian took extreme measures to ensure safety of Kanye West, her kids: Report

Kim Kardashian is reportedly cautious of her kids safety especially when they are with their father, Kanye West.

As per a resurfaced report from The Sune, the mother of four her appointed staff to supervise the Chicago, North, Pslam, and Saint routines during their trips with the controversial crooner and his Aussie wife.

Meanwhile, it was also claimed that Kim has been alarmed about public meltdowns.

"Kim never lets the kids go away with Kanye without trusted nannies and her own security," a source shared at the time.

"There is a very tight schedule - what time they go to bed, what they eat, when they eat, how much sugar they have," they spilled.

The insider even addressed, "Exactly where they go and how crowded those places are."

Moroever, it was established that Kim's fears spiked after her former husband and his wife Bianca Censori were involved in shocking controversies.

“Kim is constantly getting more and more alarmed about the stories she sees coming out about Kanye and Bianca,” the spy confided.

“Every week it’s something different and she fears it's no longer a healthy environment for the younger kids to be in," they concluded.