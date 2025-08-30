King Charles fails to gain the small satisfaction Prince William could give him

King Charles and Prince William: File photo

King Charles III, Prince William and other members of the royal family are spending the summer at Balmoral Castle, continuing a long-standing tradition of the monarch retreating to Scotland.

Through an Instagram post on August 18 the royal family announced the King’s arrival at Balmoral, where he was welcomed by a Guard of Honour.

Buckingham Palace released photographs of Charles wearing a kilt, a gesture widely praised by royal supporters as an embrace of Scottish culture.

The monarch’s display of Highland dress has once again cast attention on his heir.

Despite holding numerous Scottish titles Prince William has consistently avoided wearing a kilt, even during visits to Scotland.

When William, Kate Middleton and their children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis— were photographed on August 24 attending Sunday service at Crathie Kirk, the Prince of Wales was seen in conventional attire on August.

Observers note the contrast between father and son.

King Charles frequently dons the kilt for Scottish engagements, while William’s avoidance of Highland dress has drawn criticism from those who view it as dismissive of heritage.

For now, it remains unclear why the heir to the throne has resisted the tradition or whether he may adopt it in the future.

For a father battling cancer, it may not be too much to hope his son will one day wear the attire he so proudly embraces.