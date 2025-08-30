 
Geo News

King Charles fails to gain the small satisfaction Prince William could give him

King Charles is currently staying in Balmoral Castle, Scotland with other members of the British royal family

By
Abdul Hafeez
|

August 30, 2025

King Charles and Prince William: File photo
King Charles and Prince William: File photo 

King Charles III, Prince William and other members of the royal family are spending the summer at Balmoral Castle, continuing a long-standing tradition of the monarch retreating to Scotland. 

Through an Instagram post on August 18 the royal family announced the King’s arrival at Balmoral, where he was welcomed by a Guard of Honour. 

Buckingham Palace released photographs of Charles wearing a kilt, a gesture widely praised by royal supporters as an embrace of Scottish culture.

The monarch’s display of Highland dress has once again cast attention on his heir. 

Despite holding numerous Scottish titles Prince William has consistently avoided wearing a kilt, even during visits to Scotland. 

When William, Kate Middleton and their children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis— were photographed on August 24 attending Sunday service at Crathie Kirk, the Prince of Wales was seen in conventional attire on August. 

Observers note the contrast between father and son. 

King Charles frequently dons the kilt for Scottish engagements, while William’s avoidance of Highland dress has drawn criticism from those who view it as dismissive of heritage.

For now, it remains unclear why the heir to the throne has resisted the tradition  or whether he may adopt it in the future. 

For a father battling cancer, it may not be too much to hope his son will one day wear the attire he so proudly embraces.

Queen explores Vikings royal power at ancient graveyard
Queen explores Vikings royal power at ancient graveyard
Prince Harry receives setback in plans to meet King Charles in UK
Prince Harry receives setback in plans to meet King Charles in UK
Prince William's decision about Harry sparks reactions
Prince William's decision about Harry sparks reactions
Prince Harry leaves Meghan Markle 'raging' video
Prince Harry leaves Meghan Markle 'raging'
Prince Harry 'quite keen' for Archie, Lilibet to have schooling in Britain
Prince Harry 'quite keen' for Archie, Lilibet to have schooling in Britain
Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton rift deepened after THIS wedding day clash video
Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton rift deepened after THIS wedding day clash
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice issued strong warning
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice issued strong warning
Royal fans react to Prince Harry's new strategy for reconciliation with King Charles video
Royal fans react to Prince Harry's new strategy for reconciliation with King Charles