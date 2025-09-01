Prince William's move shakes up royal traditions as he boldly chooses normal life

Prince William new move signals a bold break from royal life

Prince William’s decision to move his family to Forest Lodge reflects his desire to life a more normal life over a royal one.

According to Royal expert Jennie Bond, the Prince of Wales wants to create a stable and private home life with Kate Middleton and their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are preparing to leave Adelaide Cottage later this year and settle permanently at Forest Lodge, a residence within the Windsor estate.

Speaking with The Mirror, Bond explained that William wants to raise his children in a more grounded environment, in line with his vision of “royalty with a small R.”

"William is focused on creating a stable and private family life: the kind he never had when he was growing up. And so he wants to keep his family firmly rooted,” she said.

"He's already defined the way he wants to do things: he calls it royalty with a small R. And I think a 'forever' home at Forest Lodge is in keeping with that philosophy,” Bond explained.

"I don't think William is going to bat an eyelid about breaking certain royal traditions," she said. "He doesn't want to live in a palace or a castle and he has made up his mind to do things differently.”

“Living in a house – albeit a pretty big house as Forest Lodge is – will give his family a much more normal life, and that, I'm sure, is going to stand them in good stead."