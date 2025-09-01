Prince Harry to go down a path Prince William firmly close 10 years ago: ‘It'll antagonize!'

Prince Harry planning to ‘antagonise’ the entire Royal Family by going solo?

Reports suggest Prince Harry may be thinking of treading a path his older brother firmly closed the door on almost 10 years ago now.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond is the expert who recounted Prince William’s decision, as well as similar rumors surrounding Prince Harry.

She shared everything with The Mirror and explained, “I'm sure Netflix are hoping that Harry will come up with an idea for a new royal documentary, and the 30th anniversary of Diana's death would be an obvious choice.”

A couple of years ago, “Harry and William cooperated with two very well received films marking the 20th anniversary of their mother's death. Afterwards, William said the films were the final word on Diana, as he said 'We won't be doing this again, we won't speak as openly or publicly about her again',” Ms Bond admitted.

And “How sad it would be if Harry decided to go it alone on another film about her,” she also noted.

After all, “he shared that agonising loss with his brother. They were in shock together, they grieved together, they walked side by side behind her coffin.” With all that history “a solo film by Harry would simply underline the bitter feud with his brother and would antagonise the rest of the family,” Ms Bond believes.

Before concluding she also shared her own hope on the issue and admitted, “I suspect these reports are just rumours and wishful thinking by Netflix. I doubt whether Harry would really want to commercialise his mother's life and death.”

Because “August 31 will forever be a day of intense sadness for William and Harry. You might imagine that, after all their shared pain at losing her, they would want to talk to one another about their feelings on such an important date. No one else in the world knows what it was like to be the son of an iconic princess who died so tragically on that day.”

Before concluding the expert also noted, “sadly, however, I think their rift has become too deep and their lives so separated that they've become used to marking their mother's death in their own, private way. I don't think they will be sharing their thoughts or their feelings with each other. I don't think there will be any phone calls or texts, even on such a sad day.”