Princess Anne proves loyalty to crown with heartfelt move for William

Princess Anne has not only been an extremely committed member of the royal family but also played a crucial role as the aunt of the future King William.

Recently, Prince William made a low-key appearance with the Princess Royal and Duchess Sophie in Wales to attend a memorial service for former lady-in-waiting Dame Shân Legge-Bourke.

Now, speaking of the dynamics between Anne and William, body language expert Darren Stanton revealed that King Charles' sister took William out of his "introverted" era.

According to Express, he shared, "The dynamic between the pair is fantastic... William has a fantastic relationship with Anne and all the immediate Royal Family."

Darren added, "You can see he has no issues with her at all, and they seem to get along very well. What you see is what you get."

With Anne's help, William became "very confident" and polished his communication skills, which is quite important for his role.

"Anne is a great solace to William," who used to be quite introverted," the expert revealed.

Preparing William for his position must be fruitful for the firm, and Princess Anne proved her loyalty to the crown.