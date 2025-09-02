Pink admits to life-threatening diagnosis

Pink makes shocking health admission

Pink is on the road to recovery after suffering from an E. Coli bacterial infection.

The singer, 45, made the admission on Sunday via an Instagram post, sharing a photo of herself to mark the progress.

"This is all normal and everything is going well," she wrote with the photo of her resting on a couch, legs crossed and a wine glass in hand, while hooked up to an IV.

"When you go on vacation and have food and E. Coli decides to move into your gut, you kill it with friends and daughters and red wine and a vitamin IV concoction."

"Ahhh life and lemons and lemonade and great memories that I might remember," Pink, who appears to be on the mend, added in the caption. It's unclear where she was vacationing when she contracted the infection.

E. Coli bacteria can cause diarrhea, stomach cramps, vomiting, and fever, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.