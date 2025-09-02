King Charles' move highlights Prince William's departure from royal custom

King Charles move highlights Prince William's disregard for royal customs

King Charles's recent appearance in traditional Highland dress at Balmoral Castle has intensified scrutiny over Prince William's consistent avoidance of Scottish kilts despite holding multiple Scottish titles.

Buckingham Palace on August 18 released photographs showing the monarch in a kilt upon arriving at the royal family's Scottish estate for his annual summer retreat.

The king also wore Highland dress when attending "The Honours of Scotland Concert" with Queen Camilla, as shown in social media posts by the royal family on September 1.

The contrast with his heir has drawn increasing attention.

Prince William, who holds several Scottish titles, has maintained his reluctance to don traditional Highland dress throughout his royal duties.

During his current stay at Balmoral with wife Kate Middleton and their three children, William was photographed on August 26 attending church services wearing a conventional suit , his typical choice for Scottish engagements.

Prince William photographed with his wife Kate Middleton near Balmoral Castle : File photo

Royal observers note the cultural significance of William's choices, given his position as heir apparent and future Commonwealth head.

Critics argue his avoidance of Highland dress dismisses Scottish heritage, while supporters of traditional Scottish culture have praised King Charles for embracing local customs.

The differing approaches between father and son regarding Scottish traditions continue generating discussion across media platforms and among royal watchers.