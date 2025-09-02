Kate Middleton 'sniggered' over butler's remark about Prince William

Kate Middleton could not hold back reaction when butler made fun of Prince William

Prince William and Prince Harry continued their mother’s habit of going to the kitchens and chatting with the staff. One time, one such chat didn’t sit well with Princess Kate.

Grant Harrold, a former butler to King Charles and his sons, has penned a memoir titled The Royal Butler, which chronicles his time with the Royal Family.

"You hear these stories about their mother and how she would go in the kitchens and sit on the worktops and have chats. What was nice about her boys is they were the same," Grant said.

Promoting the book, he recalled how one of his comments to Prince William got a reaction from Kate.

"I said, 'From a man’s point of view, the worst is when you start receding, you start going bald,'" he recalled, per People. "Kate started sniggering, and I looked over at William and he said, ‘Thanks, Grant!’ and leaned forward to show his hair."

However, William later had a chance to get back at the butler when a tanning attempt went south. When Grant was serving dinner after getting overly tanned, the whole family was shocked to him all orange.

"Camilla was looking at me, just staring. [The King] said, ‘What have you done? What color did you pick, ‘Oompa Loompa?’ " he shared.

"William said, ‘What have you done? Has it gone everywhere?’ and being told yes, he repeated, ‘Everywhere?’ I said it was 'everywhere.' He said, ‘Can I see it?’ "

He continued, "I had to take my shoes and socks off to show him my toes, which were orange!"

"He thought it was brilliant. He got his own back!" added Grant.