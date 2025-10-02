 
Prince Andrew gets told off by 'media savvy' Prince William in a rare sight

Eleen Bukhari
|

October 02, 2025

Prince Andrew was given a firm response from Prince William during an awkward interaction at a funeral.

The Duke of York, who was seemingly spotted laughing during the funeral of the Duchess of Kent, received a scolding from the Prince of Wales.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, a royal insider said: “William is deliberately speaking behind his hand so you can’t see what he is saying in the reprimand.

"William was clearly aware the cameras were on them and felt uncomfortable," they continued.

The insider added: “He [William] is pretty media savvy and would have known it might not be a good look [by Andrew] and also did not want to be seen chatting to his uncle.”

