Prince William praises Kate Middleton in heartfelt confession: 'Brutal time'

Prince William admits life has been tough for the ton as Kate Middleton battles cancer.

The Prince of Wales recently spoke to

Canadian comedian, Eugene Levy, on his new show The Reluctant Traveller, and revealed that 2024 has been the toughest year of his life where both Kate and his father, King Charles, were diagnosed with cancer.

The Prince of Wales said: "I'd say 2024 was the hardest year I've ever had. You know, life is sent to test us as well, and being able to overcome that is what makes us who we are."

At the time he said: "So, trying to get through everything else and keep everything on track has been really difficult.

He added that he is super proud of his wife, noting her strength.

He said: "But I'm so proud of my wife, I'm proud of my father, for handling the things that they have done.

"But from a personal family point of view, it's been brutal,” concluded William.