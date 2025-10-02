Prince William breaks silence on unfair practices amid Gaza deaths

Prince William is raising his voice against war crimes as she speaks up about the deaths in Gaza.

The Prince of Wales, who gave a speech at the launch of a memorial for humanitarian workers killed on duty at Gunnersbury Park in west London, has called out the wrongful practice.

He began: "Every single one of those deaths is a tragedy. A cruel affront to the international humanitarian principles which must remain sacrosanct.

"One thing that should unite all of us is support and protection for those that seek to help others in the most dire situations. The brave humanitarians that seek to feed and heal innocent people deserve our respect and deserve their safety.

The future King added: "Humanitarian aid workers bring solace in the darkest of times. We must do more to recognise their service, and more to protect them."

He added: "Around the world, far too many people continue to face unimaginable pain, suffering, and loss, whether through natural disasters or man-made conflict and famine. We are witnesses to the appalling suffering of those who are victims of war and violence from Ukraine to Sudan, from Myanmar to Haiti, and indeed throughout much of the Middle East. And alas, in so many other places.”

“Yet, the presence of humanitarian aid workers, like those in Gaza, runs like a thread of shared humanity through even the grimmest of environments. Rather than running away from danger, discomfort, and hunger, these incredibly brave men and women stay behind to bring whatever respite, compassion, and care they can to those who need it the most.

"We must champion and fight for their access to people in the most desperate of circumstances,” noted William.