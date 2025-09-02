Jason Kelce breaks silence on welcoming a baby boy after four daughters

Jason Kelce drops bombshell about having a baby boy

Jason Kelce just got candid and opened up about having a baby boy with his wife, Kylie Kelce, after becoming a father of four daughters.

The retired NFL star player went to the Tuesday, September 2 episode of the Bussin' with the Boys podcast, where he conversed with hosts Will Compton and Taylor Lewan.

Jason revealed if he and his wife Kylie are still planning to welcome a fifth baby, especially a boy, saying, "I mean, listen, if a boy happened, that would be fun.”

"But I think at the end of the day, I say what my dad always said: We're very blessed to have four healthy, smart, charismatic, amazing children, and I would not trade any of that for a second,” he added, referring to his four daughters, Wyatt Elizabeth, 5½, Elliotte Ray, 4, Bennett Llewellyn, 2, and Finnley "Finn" Anne, 5 months.

"I wanted three kids early on. I always felt like [younger brother Travis Kelce] and I always wanted one more sibling; it felt like [that] would've been ideal. And Kylie said she wanted five. So, we're at four now, and I think we'll see. That might be it,” the 37-year-old retired football center shared.

It is pertinent to mention that Jason and Kylie tied the knot in April 2018.