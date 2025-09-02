 
Geo News

Jason Kelce breaks silence on welcoming a baby boy after four daughters

Jason Kelce unveils if he still wants to have a baby boy after becoming father of four daughters with wife Kylie Kelce

By
Web Desk
|

September 02, 2025

Jason Kelce drops bombshell about having a baby boy
Jason Kelce drops bombshell about having a baby boy

Jason Kelce just got candid and opened up about having a baby boy with his wife, Kylie Kelce, after becoming a father of four daughters.

The retired NFL star player went to the Tuesday, September 2 episode of the Bussin' with the Boys podcast, where he conversed with hosts Will Compton and Taylor Lewan.

Jason revealed if he and his wife Kylie are still planning to welcome a fifth baby, especially a boy, saying, "I mean, listen, if a boy happened, that would be fun.”

"But I think at the end of the day, I say what my dad always said: We're very blessed to have four healthy, smart, charismatic, amazing children, and I would not trade any of that for a second,” he added, referring to his four daughters, Wyatt Elizabeth, 5½, Elliotte Ray, 4, Bennett Llewellyn, 2, and Finnley "Finn" Anne, 5 months.

"I wanted three kids early on. I always felt like [younger brother Travis Kelce] and I always wanted one more sibling; it felt like [that] would've been ideal. And Kylie said she wanted five. So, we're at four now, and I think we'll see. That might be it,” the 37-year-old retired football center shared.

It is pertinent to mention that Jason and Kylie tied the knot in April 2018.

Colman Domingo shares raw take on new film's similarity with Luigi Mangione's story
Colman Domingo shares raw take on new film's similarity with Luigi Mangione's story
Jason Kelce reveals why he got emotional over Taylor Swift's compliment for Travis
Jason Kelce reveals why he got emotional over Taylor Swift's compliment for Travis
Martha Stewart turns furious over Snoop Dogg, Dolly Parton's alliance
Martha Stewart turns furious over Snoop Dogg, Dolly Parton's alliance
Marvel star makes big comment on Robert Downey Jr.'s return
Marvel star makes big comment on Robert Downey Jr.'s return
Jason Kelce wishes THIS top spot at brother Travis, Taylor Swift's nuptials
Jason Kelce wishes THIS top spot at brother Travis, Taylor Swift's nuptials
'Harry Potter' casts another Rubeus Hagrid
'Harry Potter' casts another Rubeus Hagrid
Bindi Irwin shocks fans with major life update
Bindi Irwin shocks fans with major life update
Colin Farrell says he was 'sweating' while reading script of new film
Colin Farrell says he was 'sweating' while reading script of new film