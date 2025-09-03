Prince Harry seeks to heal royal rift during UK visit

Prince Harry requests private time with royal family

Prince Harry is set to arrive in the UK this month to attend the charity he champions, the WellChild Awards. However, during the visit, he also reportedly sought to thaw strained royal ties.



Well-placed sources reveal that his aides have requested a private meeting with his family, including Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The insiders call this an effort by the Duke of Sussex to mend estranged relations; however, some issues are making the meeting difficult. "Harry’s team are pushing for an answer," the tipster told Closer Magazine.

However, the source said, "But Palace insiders stress that diaries are 'tight' due to the family’s gathering at Balmoral."

Another reason the mole squealed is "there is nervousness about what Harry might expect. There’s no appetite for confrontation. But equally, they know Harry is determined – and that makes things tricky."

In light of this, the source said the staffers at The Firm were having frantic discussions on how to arrange the meeting.

"It’s like trying to organise a political summit. Every side has conditions, and unless they can all agree, it risks falling apart completely," the source added.

Despite these sticking points, what stands out in the aides' lens is the decision whether any meeting should take place between the royal brothers.

"One of the most sensitive sticking points is whether Harry should meet with William and Kate. Harry has always felt Kate was a bridge between him and William. If he can get her on side, he feels the rest will follow," the insider said.

It is understood that Harry has been holding out olive branches to the royal family for quite some time, but these efforts are at a logjam.