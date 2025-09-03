Kate Middleton gets a huge weight thrown on her shoulders

Kate Middleton facing ‘long days’ ahead: ‘Too much responsibility’

Kate Middleton is reportedly on the cusp of incredible pain, as a huge weight lands on her shoulder.

The news has been brought to light by a well placed inside source that is well versed in the inner workings of the Royal Family.

During their conversation with RadarOnline, they said, “Kate has been easing back in and taking breaks when she needs to, but there's no getting away from the fact that the days are very long.”

Despite having only finished her cancer treatment sometime this year, “she's under an enormous amount of pressure to work even more, because she doesn't want to let Charles down.”

A big reason for this is because the Princess’ right-hand, and assistant since 2010 has decided to leave her employ, in a bid to open her very own luxury consulting business, the outlet claims.

Hence while, “Kate is supportive of Natasha's decision to leave, and there's no animosity, but this adds a huge new weight on her shoulders.”

This not only adds to her work load, where a new hire will have to be trained, but also that currently King Charles is reportedly leaning on the Wales’ to step up, far more than before.

Per the source, “he simply can't do everything he used to, so Kate and William are being called on to step up in a big way. They are now involved in big-picture discussions at the palace.”

Before signing off the source also said, “Everything William and Kate do now has to be in line with his father's vision. So things can get quite stressful, more than Kate lets on.”