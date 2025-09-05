Prince Harry warned over ONE THING before King Charles meet

King Charles and Prince Harry’s meeting will be the ultimate point in their life, that would shape way for a consistent future.

The Duke of Sussex, who is scheduled to land in September for WellChild Awards, is also expect to meet His Majesty for a possible reconciliation

An insider told Us Magazine: "This meetup is make-or-break. If it goes well, it could lead to other family members being open to better relationships. If things get leaked negatively, then it’s done, and there’s no chance (for future peace)."

This comes as Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams tells Prince Harry not to make further mistakes with his father.

He shares with Express : “What makes sense is for Prince Harry and the King to meet privately and build up trust. However, there is no chance of that happening!”

He said: “If King Charles does not see Prince Harry on his next visit, the blame is likely to fall on the Sussexes. Meghan has just attacked the Royal Family again in her interview on Bloomberg saying she did not feel authentic when a working member.”