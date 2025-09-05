Kate Middleton honey hair are set to change trends, says expert

Kate Middleton’s debut hair is set to make a trend amongst her fans.

The Princess of Wales, who appeared at the Natural History Museum in London with a blonde hairstyle, is noticeably going to change fashion trends.

Neville Tucker, the owner of Neville’s hair salon in Mayville, tells Vanity Fair: “Kate’s gone for a strong look that is really noticeably different to how we are used to seeing her.”

“She has been playing with blonde tones for a while, but last year she was the darkest she had been in a while. It makes the change quite dramatic, I would say this is the blondest we have seen her. She looks as though she’s had a full set of highlights.”

“It was seen as more fashionable, but with Kate going blonder, it’s likely to spark a trend where more people are going to be asking for blonde or honey-toned highlights,” Tucker explained.