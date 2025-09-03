Prince Harry receives sad news ahead of UK visit and King Charles reunion

Prince Harry rocked by sad update as he prepares to reunite with King Charles

Prince Harry has received a sad update ahead of his visit to the UK, where he hopes to reunite with his cancer-stricken father, King Charles.

The Duke of Sussex has said to have suffered a major setback as Sally Davey, the chief executive of his sustainable travel initiative, Travalyst, announces her resignation after five years in the role.

The news came amid a string of high-profile departures from the eco-focused firm, including the chairman earlier this year and Harry’s own chief of staff, who left last summer after just three months.

According to a Daily Mail source, losing Davey is a "huge blow to Travelyst" and that she had been "crucial in its development.”

In her farewell statement, Davey said, "I will always be grateful for your support, including as my confidant and guide during this personal decision to step back.”

“I'm proud of what we've built together. And while I'll be stepping down as CEO, I remain as committed as ever to Travalyst's mission,” she added.

This comes ahead of Harry’s trip to the UK to attend the WellChild Awards, set to take place on September 8.

The Duke of Sussex also hopes to meet his father, reports suggest, whom he has not met since his cancer diagnosis became public in February 2024.