Meghan Markle shares TWO key back to school tips for parents

Meghan Markle shares tips for parents as summer vacations end

Meghan Markle has shared some thoughtful back-to-school tips for parents as the summer holidays.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, shared useful tips to make kids’ transition from vacations to school days easier.

The mom-of-two told People: "Scribble something for your little one and tuck it in their lunchbox — a joke, a little poem, your own version of Mad Libs, or just a sentence telling your child what your favourite thing about them is or how much you love them. Who doesn’t appreciate being thought of?"

"And that validation from a parent when they’re going back into school may be just the boost your child needs, whether in pre-K or as a teen. If it’s in your handwriting, even better. Just take one minute to do it; it can go such a long way," she explained.

Meghan’s tips came after she shared BTS photos from her show, With Love, Meghan. The photos featured Prince Harry and their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Sharing more tips, Meghan added, "Nestle a sweet something (not suggesting candy) into their backpack on the first Friday back to school."

"The first week can have a lot of big feelings, and a little nod to let them know you see them is so special. Try a tiny pack of stickers, a funny photo of your family, or an unexpected surprise like something you used to find in a Cracker Jack box," Meghan Markle added.