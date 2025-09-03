Kate Middleton's jewelry choices for joint engagement with Prince William predicted

Prince William and Kate Middleton: File photo

Kate Middleton will join Prince William for a rare joint engagement at the Natural History Museum Thursday.

The couple is due to take a tour of newly opened gardens and meeting children involved in conservation projects, according to GB News.

Jewelry expert Tobias Kormind, Managing Director of 77 Diamonds, told People's Channel that Kate's accessories will be closely scrutinized as she returns to official duties.

"For a garden visit to the Natural History Museum, we can expect Catherine to lean towards delicate, understated pieces over grand family heirlooms," Kormind said.

He noted the Princess often selects meaningful designs.

"She often selects designs that have personal resonance, such as her gold initial necklace honouring her three children or nature-inspired motifs like her gold fern earrings, which perfectly reflect the environmental theme and the relaxed mood of the occasion."

The royal couple will observe how the museum uses cutting-edge technology including sensors and environmental DNA to track urban wildlife, making it one of the world's most intensively studied sites.

Kate last visited the museum in 2021 during early stages of the Urban Nature Project.

The gardens have since become a living laboratory combining research with outdoor classrooms.

The couple will join schoolchildren from Lewisham for pond-dipping and meet Manchester students creating habitats through the National Education Nature Park, which involves over 7,500 schools nationwide.