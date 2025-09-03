 
Geo News

Kate Middleton's jewelry choices for joint engagement with Prince William predicted

Prince William and Kate Middleton will make a rare joint appearance on Thursday

By
Web Desk
|

September 03, 2025

Prince William and Kate Middleton: File photo
Prince William and Kate Middleton: File photo

Kate Middleton will join Prince William for a rare joint engagement at the Natural History Museum Thursday.

The couple is due to take a tour of newly opened gardens and meeting children involved in conservation projects, according to GB News.

Jewelry expert Tobias Kormind, Managing Director of 77 Diamonds, told People's Channel that Kate's accessories will be closely scrutinized as she returns to official duties.

"For a garden visit to the Natural History Museum, we can expect Catherine to lean towards delicate, understated pieces over grand family heirlooms," Kormind said.

He noted the Princess often selects meaningful designs. 

"She often selects designs that have personal resonance, such as her gold initial necklace honouring her three children or nature-inspired motifs like her gold fern earrings, which perfectly reflect the environmental theme and the relaxed mood of the occasion."

The royal couple will observe how the museum uses cutting-edge technology including sensors and environmental DNA to track urban wildlife, making it one of the world's most intensively studied sites.

Kate last visited the museum in 2021 during early stages of the Urban Nature Project. 

The gardens have since become a living laboratory combining research with outdoor classrooms.

The couple will join schoolchildren from Lewisham for pond-dipping and meet Manchester students creating habitats through the National Education Nature Park, which involves over 7,500 schools nationwide.

Meghan Markle's UN speech continues to resonate with women video
Meghan Markle's UN speech continues to resonate with women
When Andy Cohen revealed reason for passing on Meghan Markle
When Andy Cohen revealed reason for passing on Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle Netflix show 'With Love, Meghan' to get cancelled?
Meghan Markle Netflix show 'With Love, Meghan' to get cancelled?
Prince Harry, King Charles can only mend ties through private meeting
Prince Harry, King Charles can only mend ties through private meeting
King Charles 'wants' reconciliation with Prince Harry on his terms, not duke's
King Charles 'wants' reconciliation with Prince Harry on his terms, not duke's
Kate Middleton gets a huge weight thrown on her shoulders
Kate Middleton gets a huge weight thrown on her shoulders
Meghan Markle faces disappointing news about Netflix show video
Meghan Markle faces disappointing news about Netflix show
Queen Camilla trolled with Diana's pictures after Cornwall visit
Queen Camilla trolled with Diana's pictures after Cornwall visit