Queen Elizabeth pointed finger at King Charles before her death

Queen Elizabeth blamed King Charles for Diana's tragic end?

Queen Elizabeth made shocking confession before she passed away at the age of 96 in September 2022.

Buckingham Palace source have spilled the tea on the late Queen's deathbed confession about King Charles.

Advertisement

According to Radar Online, sources have revealed that the late monarch believed King Charles was responsible for Princess Diana's tragic end.

More than two decades later, a source told the outlet, "On the queen's deathbed. she admitted she was wrong about Diana."

The source added, "For years, she had regrets about how she treated Diana, but she never went as far as to say she was wrong about Diana."

"Had she and [King] Charles treated Diana differently, the course of history would have changed and maybe Diana would be alive today," the insider noted.

Adding that the Queen "blamed" Charles for causing Diana to "unravel."

"In a way, she felt he was responsible for her death because he set her on a path with the divorce that ended in tragedy," the source shared.

Furthermore, the palace sources revealed that the late Queen Elizabeth admitted she failed to show compassion to Diana during key moments. "Diana was right to feel sad, confused and shocked by the terms of that divorce."

"If the queen were able to do it over again, she would no doubt have spared Diana grief by leaving her 'Her Royal Highness' status intact despite the divorce from Charles," the source noted.

Insiders shared that Diana "could've been treated better," adding, "And while she had her faults, Charles could have been a much better husband to her."

"If he hadn't carried on with Camilla – the third person in their marriage, as Diana once pointed out – the unfolding of events over time might have played out very differently."

Notably, Queen Elizabeth remained silent for "five long days" following Princess Diana's death and people started wondering "if the palace was hiding something about the investigation into Diana's death."

However, the silence did "damage to the monarchy" leading to accusations that the royals have killed Diana.

"Yet in the end, she recognized how Diana touched people's hearts in a way the queen couldn't," the source noted of former wife of King Charles.

As per the insiders by admitting on her deathbed that she was "wrong" about Princess Diana, "everything was made right" in the eyes of the late Queen Elizabeth and " she was able to die in peace."