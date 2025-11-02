 
Prince William and Kate Middleton have left their home of three years

Eleen Bukhari
November 02, 2025

Prince William. Kate Middleton move to 'forever home' at Forest Lodge

Prince William and Kate Middleton have moved into their new abode.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, have left Adelaide Cottage to reside at the eight-bedroom Forest Lodge. The move happends ahead of William's solo visit to Rio de Janeiro in Brazil for his annual Earthshot Prize Awards.

This comes as property expert Russell Quirk told Manchester Evening News revealed that the rent has doubled in the past two decades, with William and Kate likely to pay around £30,000 per month to the Crown Estate.

As quoted by Mirror, Russell said, "In the last 20 or so years, these things vary region to region, town to town, but suffice to say the likes of Windsor have become ever more popular, particularly with overseas renters."

He went on to add, "What has happened over recent years in the previous government and this one is that the stamp duty regime on purchases has come more and more penal and the consequence is now a lot of people are renting instead of buying because they don't want to pay on a property like that – say a £1 million on stamp duty."

"So the rental market in terms of demand is very very strong. As a consequence of that, that property has probably doubled in terms of its rent value, so £15,000 a month back in 2001 is now probably £30,000 a month, about £7,000 a week. It's not insubstantial – lots and lots and lots of demand," Russell noted.

