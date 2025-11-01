Andrew won't be deprived of Queen's dogs, palace confirms

The future of the late Queen Elizabeth's dogs has been confirmed by Buckingham Palace, according to GB News.

The corgis are cared for by Andrew and his former wife Sarah Ferguson following the monarch’s death.

King Charles on Thursday stripped Andrew his royal titles and asked him to vacate his current home at Royal Lodge.

GB News reported that the former couple took on the responsibility of caring of the dogs named Muick and Sandy, housing them at Royal Lodge.

Speculation about the corgis future started after Andrew was asked to vacate the residence.

"The Palace has now confirmed that the "corgis will remain with the family," reported the news outlet.

"However, it did not clarify which member of the family the corgis would be staying with."

It said that Andrew, Sarah Ferguson and their daughters, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice are all options to house the two dogs going forward.

King Charles stripped his younger brother Andrew of his title of prince and forced him out of his Windsor home, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday, seeking to distance the royals from him over his links to the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Andrew, 65, the younger brother of Charles and second son of the late Queen Elizabeth, come under mounting pressure in recent years over his behaviour and his ties to the late sex offender Epstein. Earlier this month he was forced to stop using his title of Duke of York.

Charles escalated his actions against Andrew by stripping him of all his titles, leaving him to be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.