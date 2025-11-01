Inside Andrew Mountbatten Windsor's life after royal eviction

Andrew left out in cold as locals turn their backs after King Charles' move

Andrew Mountbatten Windsor is now being forced out of the royal lodge after the title of "prince" along with other royal titles being taken away.

As the disgraced Duke is expected to move into a smaller property on King Charles' Sandringham estate, royal experts gave insights into his "pathetic" new life.

Royal expert Jennie Bond told Mirror, "It seems to me that Andrew’s life will entail him being even more of a hermit than in recent years, and that’s saying something."

"The Sandringham estate is vast, some 20,000 acres with about 150 properties, including villages and hamlets. So I suppose Andrew could be part of a new community, although it seems rather doubtful that many communities would welcome him in their midst.

She went on to note that King Charles extended him "mercy" by allowing him to live in his private estate.

"Whether he will have any staff remains to be seen. Can he cook for himself? Has he ever had to sort out the shopping or do the cleaning? The answer is probably no. Perhaps he will now have to learn," Jennie said.

Moreover, the expert also expressed her "surprise" over Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson parting company with the ex-Prince.

"Perhaps the strain of it all has finally severed their relationship. If she does sort out her own living arrangements, Andrew will be more isolated than ever," she said.

Notably, Jennie Bond called Andrew Mountbatten Windsor's situation "the biggest Royal crisis" since Abdication.

"Andrew has been stripped of his titles, booted out of his home and publicly humiliated because he has become caught up in a sordid scandal of sex trafficking and child abuse - even though he has consistently denied all the allegations," the expert added.