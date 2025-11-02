 
Why Prince Andrew really caved in front of King Charles?

Prince Andrew was pressured by Sarah Ferguson into accepting King Charles’ demands

Prince Andrew only caved into King Charles’ demands of exile after ex-wife Sarah Ferguson stranded him.

The former Duke of York, who lives with Prince Andrew at the Royal Lodge, has decided to part her ways in a bombshell move.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward tells The Sun: “I would imagine that Fergie’s always had a huge number of friends, and I’m sure her friends will be rallying around her now, when she will really, really need them,” said the author.

“I think Fergie realises she actually has to distance herself from Andrew, I would be very surprised if she doesn’t, and get on with her own life, instead of having it attached to him.

The expert added: “I think she needs to move away from it all, and give her children a chance to at least try and help their mother if they can’t help their father.

“And she will, I’m sure, lean on them at this moment, and her two daughters will be supporting her as well”, she noted.

