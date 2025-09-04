King Charles' makes plans on treating Prince Harry just like his mother?

King Charles’ treatment of Prince Harry may wind up becoming ‘just like’ Diana

King Charles is reportedly planning to treat Prince Harry the same way as his ex-wife Princess Diana, an expert has just revealed.

The expert in question is royal commentator Ingrid Seward. She recently spoke to Newsweek and explained what she thinks the Duke will have to do, in order to make it possible.

What is pertinent to mention is that Prince Harry’s trip to the UK will be for the WellChild Awards, that is slated to take place in London on September 8th, 2025.

Following that, reports suggest the Duke will also be meeting up with his father, King Charles.

According to Ms Seward, “My opinion is that Harry desperately needs the stardust of meeting his father” and “he needs the glow of being the king's son to shine on him.”

About the incoming meeting she also added, “I think Harry would be very keen to meet his father and as a parent I would think Charles would probably like to see him.”

At the same time “Because Charles isn't seeing his grandchildren that must be really sad for him and if a meeting can be arranged without too much drama, he will see Harry.”

Particularly because of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, “I don't think Charles would be against meeting him, but I don't think he'll meet him alone. I would think there would be an aide there.”

However, one thing that might happen, according to Ms Seward is that Prince Harry may wind up receiving the same treatment his mother did after she had divorced from King Charles.

Because “when she was having these meetings with the Queen round about the time of her divorce, the queen always had someone in there with them because Diana would go and talk to the press. It was exactly the same,” the expert said before signing off.