Kate Middleton, Prince William return to royal duties

Prince William, Kate Middleton make first joint appearance after summer break

Prince William and Kate Middleton return to royal duties after their summer break.

The Prince and Princess of Wales made their first joint appearance after summer break on September 4, 2025.

As Kate and William stepped out to visit London’s Natural History Museum, they were caught in an unexpected downpour.

However, the future King and Queen toured the museum's newly renovated gardens, a project that transforms the space into a "living laboratory."

Moreover, Kate and William also joined schoolchildren for an outdoor classroom session.

It is worth mentioning that this visit comes just a day after their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis returned to school for the new term.

For this outing Kate Middleton sported a tailored blazer over a crisp white shirt. Meanwhile, Prince William donned black suit with light blue shirt.

The Prince and Princess of Wales spent the past two months out of public view, enjoying private family time. Their summer included a traditional stay at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where the royals gather each August.

The eldest son of King Charles was even spotted behind the wheel recently as the family drove to Sunday service at Crathie Kirk.